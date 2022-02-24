Family appeals authorities to trace missing man

Srinagar: The family members of Lateef Ahmed Rather, who has gone missing, Thursday appealed to the authorities to trace him.
Some family members of Rather of Bandipora, Chadoora appeared in Press Enclave Srinagar here and said that they had failed to know about his whereabouts.
Talking to media persons, they said that Rather had visited his sister’s house located in Sadrabal area of Hazratbal on February 20.
“He left his house the next day and since then he is untraceable,” said Rather’s sister.
She said that Rather’s phone was switched off while the family had also filed a missing complaint with the Police.
The family members appealed to the authorities to direct the concerned officials to expedite the efforts for tracing Rather.