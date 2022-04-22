Family Court orderly | Termination from service for 5 days ‘unauthorised absence’ is disproportionate punishment: High Court

Srinagar: Underscoring that unauthorised absence cannot amount to automatic cessation of service even if the delinquent is a probationer, the High Court of J&K and Ladakh Friday quashed an order by virtue of which the Competent Authority had terminated the services of an orderly in a Family Court here for “unauthorised absence” for five days.

Allowing a petition by the orderly, Shahnawaz Shah, a bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Puneet Gupta said: “the unauthorised absence cannot and must not amount to automatic cessation of service even if the delinquent is a probationer.”