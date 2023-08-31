Farewell function held at Chandilora school

Srinagar: The government higher secondary school Chandilora Tangmarg organised a function in the honour of Abdul Hameed Dar, PEM, who reached his superannuation today, a press release said.

The function was presided over by the Principal Zaffar Iqbal and attended by , faculty members and the students.

The speakers remembered the dedication, sincerity, punctuality and enthusiastic service career of the retiree.

The students and the staff presented bouquets, garlands and gifts to the out going PEM.