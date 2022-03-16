Farmers of Kullar Pahalgam demand repairs of irrigation canal

Srinagar: The farmers of Kullar area of Pahalgam are demanding repair of the irrigation canal around their orchards.

A delegation of farmers told Greater Kashmir that in 2014, the irrigation department told them that a well planned irrigation canal will be constructed in their area.

“The department in 2014 got the excavator machine and dug the canal. We were expecting that the repairs will follow soon but since then the canal is in shambles. Our orchids are dry and we want the department to look into the issue,” said Bilal Raina, a farmer.