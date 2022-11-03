Farmers welfare is among top priorities of present dispensation: MoS Agriculture

Baramulla: As part of Union Governments Public Outreach Programme, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shoba Karandlaje who is on two days visit to Baramulla, today took part in a series of events and activities during the extensive programme.

The Minister also visited developmental projects and took stock of the development scenario of the district.

At the outset, the Minister paid a visit to Fruit Mandi Sopore where she interacted with the Fruit Growers Association, progressive orchardists and farmers.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, Senior Superintendent of Police Rayees Mohammad Bhat, Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Zahoor Ahmad Raina, Joint Director Planning Mohammad Yousuf Rather besides other functionaries of concerned departments were present.

During an interaction, the representatives of Fruit Growers Association Sopore and district administration put forth some issues and demands which included establishment of food processing units and cold storage units and highway upgradation for smooth transportation of fruits. They also apprised the Minister that sufficient funds should be made available for agricultural infrastructure development in Baramulla.