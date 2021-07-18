Farooq Abdullah appeals Hajj Pilgrims to pray for peace, prosperity of JK people

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and MP Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Sunday appealed the ‘lucky few who are performing the downsized annual Hajj pilgrimage this year, particularly the Kashmiri compatriots living in KSA, to pray for the lasting peace, prosperity and wellbeing of people of Jammu and Kashmir in their prayers during the five day-long rituals.’

According to a statement issued here, Farooq said “This year the ongoing Covid-19 again delayed the hope of millions of Muslims across the world for Hajj pilgrimage, a once in a lifetime event for many of our brethren living across the globe.Keeping in view the global pandemic situation and the imminent third wave, the government of KSA again chose to limit the number of pilgrims to be allowed for the holy pilgrimage.