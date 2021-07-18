Farooq Abdullah appeals Hajj Pilgrims to pray for peace, prosperity of JK people

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and MP Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Sunday appealed the ‘lucky few who are performing the downsized annual Hajj pilgrimage this year, particularly the Kashmiri compatriots living in KSA, to pray for the lasting peace, prosperity and wellbeing of people of Jammu and Kashmir in their prayers during the five day-long rituals.’
According to a statement issued here, Farooq said “This year the ongoing Covid-19 again delayed the hope of millions of Muslims across the world for Hajj pilgrimage, a once in a lifetime event for many of our brethren living across the globe.Keeping in view the global pandemic situation and the imminent third wave, the government of KSA again chose to limit the number of pilgrims to be allowed for the holy pilgrimage.
I request them to remember Kashmir and Kashmiris in their prayers. Few lucky compatriots from J&K, who will be performing the Hajj this year, should also pray for the people of J&K, as they are well aware of the tribulations faced by us back home,” he said.
While congratulating ‘these truly blessed ones performing the annual Hajj Pilgrimage this year, Dr Farooq said that Muslims perform the Hajj with the aim of cleansing their souls and revisiting their relationship with the Almighty.’ “I hope all the prayers of the ones who have been shortlisted to perform the pilgrimage are accepted by the Almighty,” he said.