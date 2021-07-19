Farooq Abdullah calls for expediting party’s membership drive

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President, and Member of Parliament on Monday Dr Farooq Abdullah called for expediting the pace of party’s membership drive.

According to a statement issued here, Farooq said, “in order to stand up for the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, it is important for the party functionaries to work for strengthening the organisation.” He also asked the parent, YNC, Women’s Wing and Minority and other units of the party to give space to the opinions voiced by the workers at all decision making levels. He also asked the functionaries to pull themselves together for the organisational polls to be held shortly after the conclusion of the membership drive.

Meanwhile Party’s Member of Parliament Retd. Justice Hassnain Masoodi visited various South Kashmir areas to have an on spot assessment of the medical facilities being made available to people at various health care centers across the region.