Farooq Abdullah calls for expediting party’s membership drive

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President, and Member of Parliament on Monday Dr Farooq Abdullah called for expediting the pace of party’s membership drive.
According to a statement issued here, Farooq said, “in order to stand up for the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, it is important for the party functionaries to work for strengthening the organisation.” He also asked the parent, YNC, Women’s Wing and Minority and other units of the party to give space to the opinions voiced by the workers at all decision making levels. He also asked the functionaries to pull themselves together for the organisational polls to be held shortly after the conclusion of the membership drive.
Meanwhile Party’s Member of Parliament Retd. Justice Hassnain Masoodi visited various South Kashmir areas to have an on spot assessment of the medical facilities being made available to people at various health care centers across the region.
In this regard he visited NTPHC Kapran and PHC Qamar Shahabad in Dooru Tehsil to have an on spot assessment of health care facilities being made available to the people and the steps taken to combat Covid -19. On the occasion he announced an ambulance and Digital X-Ray machine to PHC Qamar from his MPLAD funds. Masoodi also announced to provide funds for setting up of a clinical laboratory at NTPHC Kapran. He also sought up gradation of PHC Qamra to Sub-district hospital so that the sole medical facility is able to cater to the large populace in its catchment area.
“Later he visited the Dadibal Sarbal, the starting point of Desan-Kapran tunnel to assess the progress made on the crucial project. On the occasion, he demanded that the work on the project should be expedited so that the crucial link acts as a parallel link between Kashmir and Jammu regions,” the statement reads. “Earlier the party MP had raised the issue with the concerned Minister of surface transport and highways and demanded that the work on the tunnel be expedited so that the link acts as a third life line for Kashmir.”