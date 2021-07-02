Farooq Abdullah hails doctors for their selfless service

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of Parliament Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah in his message on the National Doctors day expressed gratitude to the ‘invaluable contribution and commitment of doctors in their endless efforts in serving the people in poor health.’

According to a statement issued here, Farooq said, “The day recognises the contribution of the doctors, the unsung heroes of our community towards serving humanity. The day acknowledges the contribution of the doctors for their relentless services to humanity. It is rather more imperative for all of us to express our thankfulness to the fraternity, many of whom have been serving the people tirelessly without a break during the Covid-19 times.