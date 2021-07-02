Farooq Abdullah hails doctors for their selfless service

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of Parliament Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah in his message on the National Doctors day expressed gratitude to the ‘invaluable contribution and commitment of doctors in their endless efforts in serving the people in poor health.’
According to a statement issued here, Farooq said, “The day recognises the contribution of the doctors, the unsung heroes of our community towards serving humanity. The day acknowledges the contribution of the doctors for their relentless services to humanity. It is rather more imperative for all of us to express our thankfulness to the fraternity, many of whom have been serving the people tirelessly without a break during the Covid-19 times.
The fraternity has been compromising their health to ensure that their patients get the best treatment possible. On this day I pay homage to all the doctors who have lost their precious lives in the line of duty. No amount of praise is enough for what the entire fraternity has been doing for all of us.”