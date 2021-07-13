Farooq Abdullah leads party functionaries in paying homage to 13th July Martyrs

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday led the party functionaries in offering Fateh to the Martyrs of 1931 here at party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.

According to a statement issued here, General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, State Women’s Wing President Shameema Firdous, and others joined the party president in paying homage to the Martyrs.

Farooq recalled the supreme sacrifice of the martyrs of 13 July 1931 and paid homage to each of them and many such unsung heroes who laid their lives for dignity and political rights of people of J&K. “13th July is a turning point in the history of Jammu & Kashmir. On the eventful day, the people of Kashmir unlocked themselves from the years of coyness that had snared them. The intrepid and dauntless heroism shown by our unarmed martyrs will continue to inspire forthcoming generations to eternity; no matter how many years pass the pain that was inflicted on the hearts of Kashmiri on that day will always remain the same. We will never fail to remember their supreme sacrifice for liberating the future generations from the years of bondage and despotic rule,” he said.