Farooq Abdullah releases Urdu translation of Risala Khawatarya

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Tuesday released an Urdu translation ‘Risalah Khawatarya’ of a pedagogic and exhaustive compendium penned by Mir Syed Ali Hamadani (RA).

A statement of NC issued here said that the translation was done by former NC General Secretary and late Molana Muhammad Syed Masudi at Ganderbal.

The compendium has been published by the late Masudi's son Shabir Ahmed Masudi of Ganderbal.