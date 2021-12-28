Farooq Abdullah releases Urdu translation of Risala Khawatarya

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Tuesday released an Urdu translation ‘Risalah Khawatarya’ of a pedagogic and exhaustive compendium penned by Mir Syed Ali Hamadani (RA).
A statement of NC issued here said that the translation was done by former NC General Secretary and late Molana Muhammad Syed Masudi at Ganderbal.
The compendium has been published by the late Masudi's son Shabir Ahmed Masudi of Ganderbal.
Unveiling the book, Abdullah said: “Shah-e-Hamdan’s role in fashioning the Kashmiri society is immense. It was because of his vision that Kashmir became a hub of handicrafts of global fame and repute, forming the basis of Kashmir’s rise towards economic self-sustenance and well-being.
His mission was to offer succour and solace to the suffering masses of Kashmir. He didn’t discriminate in his mission. He encouraged people to live a life of piety and discipline and stressed that the real devotion of Allah was in the service of suffering man. He exhorted people to overcome pride, anger, and greed. There is a lot, which the new generation can imbibe from his life and teachings. The young ones should make it a point to study the writing of Hazrat Ameer-e-Kabir. This particular book, I am hopeful will make people understand the spiritual attainments of Hazrat Ameer-e-Kabir.”