Farooq approves appointment of new NC office bearers

Jammu: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Tuesday approved the names of new organisational office bearers for Jammu province.
A statement of NC issued here said that after Abdullah’s approval, NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar issued formal orders of the appointment of new office bearers of the party.
It said that senior NC leaders Khalid Najeeb Suharwardhy, Syed Mushtaq Bukhari, Brij Mohan Sharma, and Surinder Singh Bunty had been nominated as NC vice presidents for Jammu province.
The statement said that Choudhary Liyaqat Ali and Ajay Sadhotra had been nominated as Central Secretaries.
It said that Sajad Ahmad Kitchloo had been nominated as zone president of Chenab zone, Javaid Rana as zone president Pir Panjal zone, Abdul Gani Malik as zone president Reasi-Udhampur, and Babu Rampal as zone president Jammu-Samba-Kathua.
The statement said that NC Vice President Omar Abdullah, General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Mustufa Kamal, Provincial Presidents Nasir Aslam Wani and Rattan Lal Gupta felicitated the nominees and said that all of them would work to broaden the party base J&K in general and Jammu province in particular.