Farooq approves appointment of new NC office bearers

It said that senior NC leaders Khalid Najeeb Suharwardhy, Syed Mushtaq Bukhari, Brij Mohan Sharma, and Surinder Singh Bunty had been nominated as NC vice presidents for Jammu province.

The statement said that Choudhary Liyaqat Ali and Ajay Sadhotra had been nominated as Central Secretaries.

It said that Sajad Ahmad Kitchloo had been nominated as zone president of Chenab zone, Javaid Rana as zone president Pir Panjal zone, Abdul Gani Malik as zone president Reasi-Udhampur, and Babu Rampal as zone president Jammu-Samba-Kathua.