Farooq asks party cadre to launch mass contact programme

Jammu: National Conference (NC) president and former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah asked the party leaders to “hit the ground frequently and launch a mass contact programme to mobilise public support in favour of the party ahead of forthcoming assembly elections.”
He was interacting with a delegation of NC central zone (Jammu, Samba and Kathua) which met him at his Srinagar residence and discussed with him the current political scenario and the issues being faced by the general masses.
The delegation was led by former minister and central zone president Babu Rampaul and other members including Dr Vikas Sharma, Bharat Bhushan, Aslam Choudhary, Sandesh Shan and Arvind Singh Jamwal coordinators and secretaries central zone JKNC.
As per official statement, they apprised Farooq about various problems being faced by Jammu and Kashmir people after August 5, 2019. They also took up various party related matters during the discussion.