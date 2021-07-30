Farooq nominates Pardesi as Vice President JKNC, Kashmir Province

“Meanwhile the Party President also nominated Mudassir Shahmiri as Additional Provincial Spokesperson JKNC, Kashmir Province. Shahmiri, known for his eloquence and deep understanding of issues, has served the party in various key positions in the YNC,” it said.

Party Vice President Omar Abdullah, General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani and others felicitated the new appointees.