Farooq nominates Pardesi as Vice President JKNC, Kashmir Province

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday nominated Ahsan Pardesi as Vice President JKNC, Kashmir Province.
According to a statement issued here, “Pardesi has been rendering his duties on various key positions in the party’s youth Wing. During his stint in YNC, he has made immense contributions towards making the party stronger at grass root level. Known for his political acumen and organizational skills, he has held high the party flag in the most trying times.”
“Meanwhile the Party President also nominated Mudassir Shahmiri as Additional Provincial Spokesperson JKNC, Kashmir Province. Shahmiri, known for his eloquence and deep understanding of issues, has served the party in various key positions in the YNC,” it said.
Party Vice President Omar Abdullah, General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani and others felicitated the new appointees.