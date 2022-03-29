Farooq, Omar, Altaf Bukhari condole demise | Former minister Ghulam Qadir Mir passes away

Srinagar: Ghulam Qadir Mir, former minister and the father of former Managing Director (MD) State Cable Car Corporation Nazir Ahmad Mir passed away on Tuesday, his family said.
He was father-in-law of Jahangir Mir, KAS, Dy Commissioner/Director General YSS J&K (Rtd).
His Nimaz-e-jinazah was held at his ancestral graveyard in Kupwara. Large number of people from different walks of life joined the funeral.
Fateha Khawani will be held on 4th day on April 1 at their residence at Lone Harai, Kupwara, bereaved family said.
Ghulam Qadir Mir was born on June 12, 1931, in a reputed Zaldar family at Loan Harie, District Kupwara. He lost his father Abdul Ahad Mir when he was just a baby in cradle. He was then brought up by his uncle, Haji Ahmed Mir (Zaldar) of the area.
Mir passed his LLB from Aligarh Muslim University with a good position. He was then enrolled as a lawyer and started practice in District Court Baramullah/Kupwara. He was regarded one amongst the top civil lawyers. He was also elected as President Bar Association. During this period, he joined politics under the leadership of Sher-i-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in “Mahaz Rai Shumari”.
In 1975, after Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah took up the reigns of J&K state as Chief Minister, Mir was again given higher responsibilities and was elected as Chairman SCARDB (J&K State Co-operative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank).
During the 1977 general elections, he contested from erstwhile Assembly Segment -Karnah, which includes present day Kupwara constituency as well, and got elected as MLA with massive votes. He was made cabinet minister and continued till 1982.
After the death of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah , Dr Farooq Abdullah too gave him the mandate for the same Assembly Segment in 1983.
He was elected as Chairman J&K State Co-operative Bank. It was during his tenure that the bank became a profitable institution and came out of the Red-Zone.
Meanwhile, National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed profound grief over the demise of Mir.
The duo prayed for peace to the departed and much needed strength to the bereaved. Sharing in grief of the bereaved family, they said that the deceased was a household name in Langate, whose unflinching commitment to the party ideals will continue to guide the steps of generations.
Among others Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, senior leaders Abdul Rahim Rather, Sharief Ud Din Shariq, Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Mir Saifullah, MP Muhammad Akbar Lone, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Zone President Javed Dar, District President Dr Sajad Shafi Uri, Qaisar Jamsheed Lone, Kafilul Rahman, Showkat Ahmed Mir, Farooq Ahmed Shah, Shafkat Watali and others have also extended sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family in their hour of grief.
Apni Party President Syed Mohmmad Altaf Bukhari and Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir today expressed deep shock and sympathy over the demise of Former Minister Ghulam Qadir Mir who passed away at his residence in Friends Enclave Srinagar after a brief spell of illness.
In a condolence message issued here, Bukhari extended his sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed for their strength in this hour of loss. Bukhari termed the departed soul as a humble and pious human being whose absence will be dearly felt.
“In this moment of grief, Apni Party stands in solidarity with the bereaved family members. The demise of Ghulam Qadir Mir is a collective loss and his contributions for the welfare and upliftment of the society would be forever cherished. I would pray for peace to the departed soul and endurance to the family members to bear this irreparable loss," he said.
Ghulam Hassan Mir also expressed profound condolences to the family members and prayed for peace to the departed soul.