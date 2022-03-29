Farooq, Omar, Altaf Bukhari condole demise | Former minister Ghulam Qadir Mir passes away

Srinagar: Ghulam Qadir Mir, former minister and the father of former Managing Director (MD) State Cable Car Corporation Nazir Ahmad Mir passed away on Tuesday, his family said.

He was father-in-law of Jahangir Mir, KAS, Dy Commissioner/Director General YSS J&K (Rtd).

His Nimaz-e-jinazah was held at his ancestral graveyard in Kupwara. Large number of people from different walks of life joined the funeral.