Farooq, Omar pay tributes to Martyrs of 13th July 1931

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President, Member of Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday paid tributes to the martyrs of 1931 calling the day a landmark in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a statement issued here, while recalling the sacrifice of the 13 July martyrs, Farooq said the day is an important landmark in the history of Jammu and Kashmir which will never go out of sight. He stated the implications of the day thickened over time and resulted in the transformation of the state from a feudalistic to a democratic one.
“The brave men who laid their lives on 13th of July 1931 belonged to a generation of wisdom, and vision. They saw in darkness and despair, a vision for the forthcoming generations; they envisioned a society free from bondage, discrimination and oppression,” he said.
Party’s Vice President Omar Abdullah while paying tributes to the Martyrs said that the 13th July marks the collective defiance of the oppressed. “The day is the watershed moment in the people’s struggle for restoration of their universal human rights. It was their valour that inspired millions of others to rise against the then despotic and autocratic regime. We observe the day to reiterate our commitment to fight evil with kindness, violence with non-violence and peaceful struggle.
On this day, I pay my humble tributes to all the martyrs, who laid their lives for securing a dignified life for future generations,” he said.
Party’s General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Members of Parliament Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi Senior leaders Choudhary Ramzan, Abdul Rahim Rather, Mian Altaf Ahmed and others also paid their tributes.
Meanwhile the party said that a youth activist from Amirakadal Sheikh Ovase on Monday joined the party along with his fifty supporters in presence of Party’s Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani and others were present on the occasion.