Farooq, Omar pay tributes to Martyrs of 13th July 1931

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President, Member of Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday paid tributes to the martyrs of 1931 calling the day a landmark in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a statement issued here, while recalling the sacrifice of the 13 July martyrs, Farooq said the day is an important landmark in the history of Jammu and Kashmir which will never go out of sight. He stated the implications of the day thickened over time and resulted in the transformation of the state from a feudalistic to a democratic one.

“The brave men who laid their lives on 13th of July 1931 belonged to a generation of wisdom, and vision. They saw in darkness and despair, a vision for the forthcoming generations; they envisioned a society free from bondage, discrimination and oppression,” he said.