Farooq pitches for Indo-Pak dialogue for lasting peace in region

Mendhar: Pitching for Indo-Pak dialogue, National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Sunday said peace in the region would remain elusive unless a conducive atmosphere was created for talks between the two neighboring countries.
“India and Pakistan should work towards this objective,” a statement of NC quoted Abdullah, who is currently on a four-day visit to Jammu province, as saying while addressing a public meeting in Mendhar.
Referring to the prevailing political scenario, he expressed surprise over the logic being advanced by the present central leadership that statehood will be restored to J&K after completion of the delimitation of constituencies and holding of elections.
He said it was strange and recalled the All Party Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few months ago in which he took up these issues. Abdullah also paid obeisance at the shrine of Hazrat Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah (RA) (Ziyarat Sharda Sharief) Rajouri.
He also expressed concern over the loss of life and damages to standing crops and orchards due to heavy downpour, hailstorm and stormy winds across Jammu and Kashmir.
Abdullah sought an exhaustive assessment of the damages caused to paddy fields and orchards by expert panels, saying till the process is completed, preliminary relief in terms of financial assistance should be provided to the sufferers.
“The rains have lashed and damaged various utility services and road networks in many parts. There is a need for immediate restoration to facilitate the people,” he said. “The special teams should be constituted to coordinate and monitor restoration works.” Abdullah also sought immediate release of compensation and ex-gratia in favour of the next of kin of those killed.
“My heart goes out to the family, which lost their kin in a landslide in the Noorpora area of Awantipora and three members of a nomad family in a road mishap in Reasi district,” Abdullah said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.