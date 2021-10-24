Farooq pitches for Indo-Pak dialogue for lasting peace in region

Referring to the prevailing political scenario, he expressed surprise over the logic being advanced by the present central leadership that statehood will be restored to J&K after completion of the delimitation of constituencies and holding of elections.

He said it was strange and recalled the All Party Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few months ago in which he took up these issues. Abdullah also paid obeisance at the shrine of Hazrat Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah (RA) (Ziyarat Sharda Sharief) Rajouri.

He also expressed concern over the loss of life and damages to standing crops and orchards due to heavy downpour, hailstorm and stormy winds across Jammu and Kashmir.