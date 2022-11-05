FAST-TRACK DEVELOPMENT? Bangus road project: Years on, landowners yet to receive compensation

Kupwara: Scores of landowners in Handwara Saturday said that they were yet to receive the full compensation for the land that was taken by the government for the construction of the road from Chountipora to Bangus.

A group of landowners told Greater Kashmir that although the land was acquired several years ago for the construction of the Bangus road, only 50 percent compensation had been provided to them to date.

“We were promised that within 18 months full payment will be given to us but after the passage of over three years, we have received only 50 percent compensation in two installments. We were provided 20 percent compensation as the first installment followed by 30 percent as the second installment,” said an agitated land owner from Darshpora, Handwara.