FATHER DEAD, MOTHER INCARCERATED| DLSA comes to rescue of 2 minor disabled Bandipora girls

Bandipora: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) with the collaboration of some NGOs has come to the rescue of two disabled girls living with their aged grandmother after their father, a Sarpanch was murdered a year ago, while their mother is undergoing the trial in the murder of her husband.

The DSLA Bandipora Secretary and Sub Judge Fariqa Nazir told the Greater Kashmir that the case came to their notice two weeks ago when an old lady came to her office seeking legal and financial assistance.

“She narrated her entire story and how her son was killed, leaving behind two disable daughters, who are both physically and mentally challenged,” Nazir said.