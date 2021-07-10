FATHER DEAD, MOTHER INCARCERATED| DLSA comes to rescue of 2 minor disabled Bandipora girls

Bandipora: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) with the collaboration of some NGOs has come to the rescue of two disabled girls living with their aged grandmother after their father, a Sarpanch was murdered a year ago, while their mother is undergoing the trial in the murder of her husband.
The DSLA Bandipora Secretary and Sub Judge Fariqa Nazir told the Greater Kashmir that the case came to their notice two weeks ago when an old lady came to her office seeking legal and financial assistance.
“She narrated her entire story and how her son was killed, leaving behind two disable daughters, who are both physically and mentally challenged,” Nazir said.
The girls aged 3-years-old and 10-years-old are suffering from Cerebral Palsy and are completely disabled and without eyesight.
They live in penury at Zurimanz village of this northern district in a tin shed.
The death of their father, a Sarpanch was initially thought to be suicide but, as per the Police, later turned out to be murder.
His wife along with her paramour were arrested and both confessed of the murder.
The incident occurred on 22 October 2020.
The mother of these girls along with her paramour is undergoing trial for murder charges at a Bandipora court.
Nazir said that the DLSA along with some NGOs will raise funds for the girls and also help them with monthly scholarships and medical help.
“We have raised funds for them and linked up with NGOs like Orphans In Need, Islamic Relief and Research Trust Kashmir that will provide them monthly food kits. Moreover, monthly scholarship assistance has also been processed while one CP wheelchair has been arranged and one more chair will also be arranged soon,” she said.
Nazir said that they were are going to start crowdfunding for the girls along with NGOs and other social workers who would not leave them abandoned in this condition and continue to raise funds for them.
“If anybody else wants to assist them, they can come to the family,” she said.
District and Principal Sessions Judge Muhammad Ibrahim Wani, who handed over the assistance to the family, stressed that the assistance be streamlined and be provided on a monthly basis.
DLSA officials said that the exercise was carried out by the DLSA Bandipora on the directions of the State Legal Authority to check the condition of the families of the under trials.
“So far, two serious cases have been identified,” they told Greater Kashmir.