Father dies, son injured in Karnah accident

Kupwara: A man died and his son was injured when their newly-purchased tractor turned turtle in Karnah border town of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday.

The incident occurred when the father-son duo was on their way to their home in Dhani, Karnah.

An official said that a tractor met with an accident in the Zarla area in Karnah, resulting in the on-spot death of a person and injuries to his son. He said that the father-son duo had purchased the tractor in Srinagar and were on their way back to their village.

“Soon after the incident, the duo was evacuated to a nearby health centre where doctors declared Muhammad Ashraf Malik as brought dead on arrival, however, his son identified as Uzair Ashraf was being treated at the hospital,” he said.