Kashmir

Father dies, son injured in Karnah accident

Representational Image
Representational Image File

Kupwara: A man died and his son was injured when their newly-purchased tractor turned turtle in Karnah border town of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday.

The incident occurred when the father-son duo was on their way to their home in Dhani, Karnah.

An official said that a tractor met with an accident in the Zarla area in Karnah, resulting in the on-spot death of a person and injuries to his son. He said that the father-son duo had purchased the tractor in Srinagar and were on their way back to their village.

“Soon after the incident, the duo was evacuated to a nearby health centre where doctors declared Muhammad Ashraf Malik as brought dead on arrival, however, his son identified as Uzair Ashraf was being treated at the hospital,” he said.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com