Poonch: A father-son duo, apprehended by the Army on the Line of Control (LoC) in Gulpur sector of Poonch district on Saturday, was repatriated to PoK through Chakan-Da-Bagh on Sunday.

“The PoK residents identified as Muhammad Abbas and his father Abdul Hamid, of Polas, Bandi Bass Rawalakote, had crossed on Saturday. They were repatriated on Sunday at 6.25 pm via Chakan-Da-Bagh in presence of the magistrate and a doctor besides the Army and Police officials,” officials said.