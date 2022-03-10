FCS&CA Deptt fails to regulate poultry rates

Srinagar: The Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCSCA) has failed to regulate the rate list for poultry which has led to overpricing of chicken in the market, leaving consumers high and dry.

Earlier, the government fixed Rs 125 per kg for broiler chicken in the market.

However, the consumers complained to Greater Kashmir that the chicken retailers were selling the chicken at a whopping price of Rs 170 to Rs 175 per kg in violation of the rate fixed by the government.