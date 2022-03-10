FCS&CA Deptt fails to regulate poultry rates

Srinagar: The Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCSCA) has failed to regulate the rate list for poultry which has led to overpricing of chicken in the market, leaving consumers high and dry.
Earlier, the government fixed Rs 125 per kg for broiler chicken in the market.
However, the consumers complained to Greater Kashmir that the chicken retailers were selling the chicken at a whopping price of Rs 170 to Rs 175 per kg in violation of the rate fixed by the government.
“The rate lists are not displayed at any chicken shop and the retailers sell the chicken at exorbitant rates. There is no accountability from the concerned department,” said Showkat Ahmad of Baramulla.
The consumers complained that besides having no rate lists, the market squads have also disappeared from the ground which has encouraged the retailers to fix their rates for poultry.
“The shopkeepers do not abide by the government rates fixed for chicken. The consumers are forced to purchase it at exorbitant rates as the government has failed to regulate the rates,” said Muhammad Asif of Srinagar.
However, the chicken retailers justify the hike in rates citing a shortage of local poultry in the markets.
“These days we receive poultry supply from Punjab at high rates. There is no local supply of poultry which leads to a hike in rates. If the situation remains the same then it may go beyond the current rates in the coming days,” said Rayees Ahmad, a local poultry retailer in Baramulla.
He said that the retailers had to sell the chicken as per the rates fixed by the wholesalers.
“Retailers sell chicken in markets as per the rates fixed by wholesalers. The government should regulate rates at the level of wholesalers,” Ahmad said.
Besides the chicken, the department has failed to fix the rates of other essential commodities as well.
The prices of fruits and vegetables have also ‘touched the sky’.
An official of the FCS&CA Department admitted that chicken was being sold at exorbitant rates as the price fixed by the department was not implemented on the ground.
“Shopkeepers do not cooperate to follow the government rate list because the price was fixed over three months ago. The shopkeepers claim that they receive the chicken from wholesalers at high rates due to which they are bound to hike the rates,” the official said.
He said that the FCS&CA Department was supposed to revise the rate list every month which, however, was not implemented, resulting in overpricing of essentials in the market.
“We have intimated the higher-ups about the issue but the rate list is yet to be revised which has led to overpricing of chicken and other essentials in the market,” the official said.
Director FCS&CA Department Abdul Salam Mir acknowledged that chicken was sold at exorbitant rates violating government directives.
“The chicken retailers had approached the department to revise the rate list as per the rates fixed by suppliers outside J&K but we refused. We will wait for three to four days and make a decision accordingly,” Mir told Greater Kashmir.
About the absence of market checking squads, he said that the enforcement squad was active in the markets and fines were imposed on erring traders daily.
“We will intensify market checking wherever we receive complaints of overpricing,” he said.