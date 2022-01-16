FCS&CA Deptt to continue biometric system for ration distribution

Srinagar: The Food Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs (FCS&CA) Department has no plans to suspend the biometric finger press to get ration from the ration stores.
The move comes despite the spike in COVID-19 positive cases in J&K.
Amid this, the ration depots of the FCS&CA Department would continue to be thronged by people and could turn into a major source of infection.
As per the current policy, all the ration cardholders have to authenticate their credentials on one digital machine.
“The practice continues amid the spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths reported from J&K daily. It has left the consumers anxious about the safety of their health,” said Abdul Majeed of Baramulla.
The consumers said that given the surge in COVID-19 positive cases, the department should release the ration without making biometric finger press compulsory.
“They should start home delivery of ration as was done last year to avoid further spread of the virus,” Majeed said.
The department is releasing ration through biometric finger press in various areas declared micro-containment zones by the concerned district administration.
The areas have been declared micro-containment zones after witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The ration distribution based on biometric finger press continues at a time when all the government departments and private offices have suspended biometric attendance of the employees given the surge in COVID-19 cases.
“The introduction of biometric systems assured authentication of the consumers receiving ration but the situation demands that the present system should be replaced for some time,” an official of the department said.
Last year, the FCS&CA Department started home delivery of ration for consumers to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan told Greater Kashmir that the department would continue the distribution of ration on the biometric system.
“People are visiting banks and other places as well. We will also take precautions to ensure that no consumer gets infected due to the Aadhaar-based finger press,” he said.
Khan said that the biometric system was an all-India process for ration distribution and J&K could not do away with it.
“The process has been introduced to ensure transparency in ration distribution,” he said.
Khan said that the department would do away with the biometric system and start home delivery of ration only if the situation becomes alarming.
“We are monitoring the situation and if the need arises then we will start home delivery of ration like we did the last year. We will not cause any inconveniences to the public in ration distribution,” he said.