FCS&CA seals 82 Mutton shops

Srinagar: In view of complaints pouring in from various corners regarding overcharging by mutton sellers, the Enforcement Squad of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) department sealed 82 mutton shops and imposed a fine of Rs 30000 on 18 erring traders during the preceding week.
The erring traders were taken to task during the special drive launched in various areas of Srinagar City from 30 December, 2022 to 07 January, 2023.
It is worth mentioning here that during the month of January-2023 in the entire valley, an amount of Rs 80700 has been collected as fine from 269 erring traders for violating E.C.Act. Besides, 59 establishments also stand sealed.
Moreover, the erring lot has been reprimanded to remain careful in future. The drive will continue in the same passion in future as well and whosoever is found violating the norms will be brought to justice. In case of any complaint, people may contact the toll free number 18001807011.