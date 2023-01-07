FCS&CA seals 82 Mutton shops

Srinagar: In view of complaints pouring in from various corners regarding overcharging by mutton sellers, the Enforcement Squad of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) department sealed 82 mutton shops and imposed a fine of Rs 30000 on 18 erring traders during the preceding week.

The erring traders were taken to task during the special drive launched in various areas of Srinagar City from 30 December, 2022 to 07 January, 2023.