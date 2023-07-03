Fear grips Rafiabad over presence of leopards

Baramulla: The Rafiabad area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district has been gripped by fear as leopards continue to roam freely after critically wounding three civilians recently.

The leopard attack incident, which occurred last Monday while the victims were working in their respective fields, has sent shockwaves throughout the entire area spread over dozens of villages.

The injured individuals have been identified as Farooq Ahmad Lone, a resident of Lorihama Achabal; Abdul Aziz Dar, hailing from Ferozpora Rafiabad; and Muhammad Yousuf Khatana, from Hiranagar Kathua. Currently, they are receiving medical treatment at Government Medical College Baramulla.