Fear of rabies outbreak in Kupwara

Srinagar: In what could be a scary turn of events, officials in the Animal Husbandry Department said that suspected rabies cases among cattle have set off alarm bells in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

As per the officials, multiple cattle have died of typical rabies-like symptoms over the past few weeks in Goose village of Kupwara.

An official of the Animal Husbandry Department said that after multiple cattle and dogs died due to rabies-like symptoms, the Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Kupwara, in an official communication, wrote to the Animal Husbandry’s Joint Directorate of Animal Health and Biological Products (AH&BP) about the issue.

“Given the gravity of the situation, a special team was constituted based on five members to assess the situation on the ground,” officials said.

Following the incident, the Joint Directorate of Animal Health and Biological Products issued an official communication and constituted a team to assess the situation on the ground.

“Based on the communication received from the Chief Animal Husbandry Kupwara, a team of officers and officials of this institute is hereby constituted and deputed to the Goose village of Kupwara regarding the indication of suspected rabies cases on August 4, 2023. The team should submit a thorough report regarding the assessments of the deaths reported and necessary sampling collection if required,” reads the official communication, a copy of which is with Greater Kashmir.