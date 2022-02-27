February Snowfall | Stagnant water in farms can cause crop loss: Agri Deptt

Bandipora: The February snowfall in Kashmir has caused 'water stagnation', and the farmers are advised to ensure proper drainage of their lands, officials of the Department of Agriculture said.
They said that snowfall at this time had the potential to destroy crops if proper drainage of farmlands was not ensured.
“There was continuous snowfall for a few days, and this time as we know the snow was not going to last given the warmer weather,” Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhery Muhammad Iqbal told Greater Kashmir.
He said that the rapid melting of snow had caused water stagnation in agricultural lands and this had the potential to destroy Kharif crop if proper drainage was not ensured.
Iqbal was on a visit to take stock of losses due to snowfall and water stagnation in north Kashmir's Bandipora district apart from holding an awareness programme for different schemes that the department offers to the farmers.
“The soil will lose its nutrients due to the stagnant water and result in crop loss,” he said. Iqbal said that the department was making sure that there was proper drainage to flush out the stagnant water, and giving instructions to the farmers on achieving the desired results. He said that the department was also instructing the staff to enlist all eligible farmers for Kisan cards and other schemes.
Iqbal said presently four districts in Jammu and Kashmir were benefiting from the PMFBY scheme while work was on to enlist the farmers of the remaining 16 districts.