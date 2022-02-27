February Snowfall | Stagnant water in farms can cause crop loss: Agri Deptt

Bandipora: The February snowfall in Kashmir has caused 'water stagnation', and the farmers are advised to ensure proper drainage of their lands, officials of the Department of Agriculture said.

They said that snowfall at this time had the potential to destroy crops if proper drainage of farmlands was not ensured.

“There was continuous snowfall for a few days, and this time as we know the snow was not going to last given the warmer weather,” Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhery Muhammad Iqbal told Greater Kashmir.