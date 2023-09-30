Female drug peddler held with contraband substance in Lolab

Kupwara: A female drug peddler was held with contraband substance in Lalpora Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said on Saturday.

An official said that following specific information about the movement of female drug peddler, a police party of Police Station Lalpora and Kuligam apprehended the accused and recovered 300 grams of charas-like substance from her possession.

“A case vide FIR No.79/2023 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Lalpora and investigation has been taken up,” he added.