FFRC approves new fee structure for several private schools

Srinagar: The Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC) of the private schools Thursday approved the new fee structure of around 11 private educational institutions for the next two academic sessions - 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Approving the new fee structure of the schools, the FFRC has reprimanded some private schools for charging annual fee from the students in violation of the government orders.

Taking review of the records submitted by the R P School Mallabagh, Srinagar, the committee in its order has said that the annual fees of the school was not regulated by the FFRC till issuance of the fresh order.

“It means that the school has charged and collected an annual fee in violation of the committee order. The school records prima facie shows that a huge amount is being spent on the items which have no relevance to education of students,” the order reads.