Field survey conducted at Lidroo in Pahalgam

Srinagar: The Centre for Women’s Studies and Research (CWSR) University of Kashmir carried out a field survey in the tribal area of Lidroo in Pahalgam The day-long event was led by Director CWSR Prof Tabasum Firdous and was attended by faculty members Dr Roshana Ara, Dr Rabiya, students and some non-teaching staff.
The field study was conducted to assess and analyse the overall socio-economic and health conditions of the tribal women of Lidroo, which is marked by distinct socio-cultural structures and way of life.
"While these tribes have a distinct culture and history, they also share commonalities with other marginalised sections of society," Prof Firdous said.
These tribal people live in remote rural hamlets in hilly forested areas where illiteracy, trying physical environments, malnutrition, inadequate access to potable water, and lack of personal hygiene and sanitation make women more vulnerable to diseases, she said.