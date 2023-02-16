Fight against corruption | 136 officials caught red-handed accepting bribe in last 3 years

Srinagar: Acting tough against corruption, the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has caught 136 government officials red-handed while accepting bribes in the last three years in the Union Territory.

Srinagar district had the highest number of government employees caught red-handed in the last three years. Trap cases in the Srinagar district are higher.

According to official information acquired by Greater Kashmir through RTI, 51 officials were detained while receiving a bribe by Police Station ACB Srinagar, 13 by Police Station Jammu, 11 by Police Station ACB Central Jammu, six by Police Station ACB Rajouri, 1 by Police Station ACB Udhampur, 29 by Police Station ACB Baramulla, and 25 by Police Station ACB Anantnag since 2019.