Filmmakers need to see Kashmir beyond terrorism angle: Div Com

Srinagar: The International Film Festival of Srinagar (TIFFS) began on Saturday at Tagore Hall here.
The two-day film festival has been organised by Vomedh, a Jammu based theatre and cultural group.
The event focuses on the screening of International and local films which includes documentaries and short films. On the sidelines of the festival, cultural events are also being showcased to the public.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang Kondbarao Pole was the chief guest on the occasion. Pole said that the government is committed to help the artists community of the valley.
“Kashmir is not only rich for its beauty but for artistic talent as well and the government is helping them,” he said.
He said that such film festivals will help the Kashmiri artists to learn and broaden their vision regarding the filmmaking. Pole added that filmmakers should see the Kashmir beyond the angle of terrorism.
“There are various topics related to the society on which they can work on too,” he said, adding that Kashmir doesn’t mean terrorism only.
He said that youth can play a pivotal role in all such activities and must come forward.
People from different walks of life attended the opening ceremony of the festival. Festival Director Rohit Bhat said that the aim of organizing this festival is to provide a platform to the youth.
“They are talented and we have taken an initiative to give them a space to showcase their work,” he said. He said that over thirty films will be screened in the two-day festival.“16 films were screened today and the rest of the films that will be screened on Sunday will be from the J & K region,” he added.