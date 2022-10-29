Filmmakers need to see Kashmir beyond terrorism angle: Div Com

Srinagar: The International Film Festival of Srinagar (TIFFS) began on Saturday at Tagore Hall here.

The two-day film festival has been organised by Vomedh, a Jammu based theatre and cultural group.

The event focuses on the screening of International and local films which includes documentaries and short films. On the sidelines of the festival, cultural events are also being showcased to the public.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang Kondbarao Pole was the chief guest on the occasion. Pole said that the government is committed to help the artists community of the valley.