Fully refund students for cancelling admissions, migration during pandemic: UGC to colleges, universities

Srinagar: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the colleges and the universities to refund the full fees to students on account of cancellation of admission or migration till October 31 this year for the academic session 2021-22.
The directions have been issued in view of the financial hardships faced by parents due to lockdowns and related factors.
“It is made clear that the entire fee including all charges should be refunded. There should be zero cancellation charges on account of cancellations or migration of students,” read the UGC guidelines.
“After October 31, the entire fee collected from a student should be refunded in full after deducting no more than Rs 1000 as processing fee for cancellation or withdrawal of admissions up to December 31 of 2021,” it reads.
The fresh guidelines have been issued to colleges and universities on examinations and academic calendar in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The guidelines said that the instructions earlier issued by the UGC on April 29, 2020 and July 6, 2020 highlighting the modes of teaching, conduct of examinations, importance of physical and social distancing should be read along with the present guidelines and would remain mandatory.
“But the present guidelines will prevail in the event of any conflict. Also, the present guidelines are subject to the advisories, directives issued by the apex statutory bodies or councils concerned regarding examinations and academic calendars,” the guidelines said.
The higher education institutions have been asked to ensure that the admission process for undergraduate courses for the academic session 2021-2022 commences only after the declaration of results by the CBSE, ICSE and state boards.
“It is expected that all the school boards will declare their results for the class 12th examinations by July 31, 2021,” the guideline reads.
Admissions to the first year courses for the session 2021-2022 should be completed by no later than September 30, 2021.
“The last date for admissions to fill up the remaining vacant seats should be October 31, 2021. The relevant documents of the qualifying examination can be accepted up to December 31, 2021,” it said.
The UGC guidelines state that the academic session 2021-2022 would commence by October 1 this year for the first semester or year students.
“If there is a delay in the declaration of results of the qualifying examinations, higher education institutions should plan and start the academic session by October 18, 2021,” the guidelines read.
The UGC has stated that the teaching-learning process should continue in offline, online or blended mode and the higher education institutions should plan for classes, breaks, conduct of examinations, semester break during the period between October 1, 2021 to July 31 next year.
“But all the institutions should follow the necessary protocols, guidelines, directions and advisories issued by the central and state governments and competent authorities from time-to-time in view of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the UGC guidelines read.