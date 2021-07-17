Fully refund students for cancelling admissions, migration during pandemic: UGC to colleges, universities

Srinagar: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the colleges and the universities to refund the full fees to students on account of cancellation of admission or migration till October 31 this year for the academic session 2021-22.

The directions have been issued in view of the financial hardships faced by parents due to lockdowns and related factors.

“It is made clear that the entire fee including all charges should be refunded. There should be zero cancellation charges on account of cancellations or migration of students,” read the UGC guidelines.

“After October 31, the entire fee collected from a student should be refunded in full after deducting no more than Rs 1000 as processing fee for cancellation or withdrawal of admissions up to December 31 of 2021,” it reads.

The fresh guidelines have been issued to colleges and universities on examinations and academic calendar in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The guidelines said that the instructions earlier issued by the UGC on April 29, 2020 and July 6, 2020 highlighting the modes of teaching, conduct of examinations, importance of physical and social distancing should be read along with the present guidelines and would remain mandatory.