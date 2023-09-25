Financial performance for Q1 FY23-24 reviewed in Shopian

Shopian: The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shopian, Dr. Zakir Hussain Faaz today chaired the District Level Review Committee and District Consultative Committee (DLRC/ DCC) meeting to review the performance of financial institutions for the quarter Ist ended June 30 2023 of FY 2023-24 in Shopian.

The meeting was informed that the deposits of the district increased from Rs. 1419.50 crores as on June, 30, 2022 to Rs. 1468.64 crores as on June, 30, 2023 thereby registering a growth of 3% on YoY basis.

The advances of the district increased from Rs. 1775.17 crores as on June 30, 2022 to Rs. 2004.21 crores as on June 30, 2023 thereby registering a growth of 13% on YoY basis.

Against the financial target of Rs.2142.07 Crores and physical target of 34542 beneficiaries under District Credit Plan (DCP), 2023-24, the banks have disbursed Rs. 323.6 Crores to 12018 beneficiaries during the Ist quarter of the financial year, thereby achieving the financial targets by 15% and physical targets by 35%.