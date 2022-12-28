Fine recovered from erring FBOs in Shopian

Shopian: The Court of Adjudicating Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Shopian, Yar Ali Khan today imposed a fine of Rs.60,000 from the erring Food Business Operators (FBOs) of the district.

During the hearing, the Adjudicating Officer disposed of 18 Cases of Food Business Operators (FBOs) for violation of the prescribed provisions/ norms of Food Safety and Standard Act and Rules and Regulations and imposed and recovered a fine from them.