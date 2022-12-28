Fine recovered from erring FBOs in Shopian

Shopian: The Court of Adjudicating Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Shopian, Yar Ali Khan today imposed a fine of Rs.60,000 from the erring Food Business Operators (FBOs) of the district.
During the hearing, the Adjudicating Officer disposed of 18 Cases of Food Business Operators (FBOs) for violation of the prescribed provisions/ norms of Food Safety and Standard Act and Rules and Regulations and imposed and recovered a fine from them.
The Food Business Operators of Shopian were warned against any kind of violation in future and were instructed to show adherence to the rules and regulations in letter and spirit.
They were also stressed for maintaining cleanliness in and around their Food Business Units to avoid any kind of infection.
Assistant Commissioner, Food Safety, Shopian, Gh. Qadir and other concerned officers and officials were present.