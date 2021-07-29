Fire damages religious seminary in Kulgam

Kulgam: A religious seminary was partially damaged in a fire incident in Khandaypora village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday.

A Police official said that the fire broke out in Darul Uloom Sawa-us-Sabeel located at Khandaypora, some 5 km from Kulgam town.

He said that the fire tenders were immediately alerted and rushed to the spot and doused off the flames.

According to the official, the fire damaged the top floor of the seminary.

The official said that the short circuit was believed to be the cause of fire.