Fire & Emergency Services Bandipora ‘struggling’ to get back part of its building

Citing the records, the assistant director Bandipora, in communication with the Joint Director, of Fire, and emergency service, via AD/Bpr/Bld/2022/507-09 on May 4 has declared that the land measuring 11 Kanals and 7 Marlas and the three-storied building at 05 bay Fire complex constructed in 1999, belongs to the department.

In 2007, the portion of the building was "occupied" by the administration as it was made a district with the DC office on the ground floor and other offices functioning from the first floor of the building.

In 2014, as the DC office was shifted to the newly constructed mini secretariat building, the building was converted into an R&B guest House, "ignoring the services provided by the fire and emergency department."

Despite the R&B now having its own guest house nearby, the "building has been unnecessarily kept occupied by R&B (PWD) department. “