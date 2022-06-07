Fire engulfs several areas of Rajouri

Rajouri: Multiple incidents of fire broke out in forest areas in Rajouri district on Tuesday with fire fighting operations going on to control the flames.
As per officials, fire incidents have been reported in different areas including Mehari Gujjaran, Bathuni, Dassal and Keriyan in Rajouri district.
Officials added that in all these areas, forests spread over several acres have been engulfed with fire resulting in damage to green gold. They added that fire fighting operations are going on to control the flames.
"Our staff are trying to control flames through fire fighting operations which are going on at these places where incidents of fire have been reported." said Masood Ahmed, a government official of FPF deparment.