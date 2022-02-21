Fire engulfs Uri forests, 1 injured

Uri: Large-scale wildfire engulfed forest areas in subdivision Uri, damaging hundreds of trees.
An eyewitness said that dry weather coupled with gusty winds helped the fire spread across the jungles in subdivision Uri, destroying vegetation and several trees at many places.
“The fire has led to huge loss to green gold,” locals said.
They said that the fire mostly destroyed new plantations.
One person identified as Hafeez Ahmad Khan, son of Muhammad Younis Khan, 42, of Dani Syedan, Uri was injured while dousing off the flames in Molinag.
Officials from PHC Boniyar said that they received a person with burn injures and shifted him to GMC Baramulla for further treatment wherefrom he was shifted to Srinagar. (SNS)