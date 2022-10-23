Fire mishap at Chadoora | PC demands speedy rehabilitation of affected people

Srinagar: J&K Peoples Conference (PC)senior leader Hilal Ahmed Rather on Sunday expressed anguish over the incident of massive fire that broke out at main market Chadoora affecting numerous shops, restaurants and other commercial establishments.

While expressing sorrow over the massive inferno, Hilal Rather said the heart wrenching fire incident has caused massive damage and left many shop owners distressed. He expressed sympathies with the affected and prayed for their quick revival.

Rather also impressed upon the LG administration and district administration Budgam to ensure speedy revival and rehabilitation of the victims. He called for quick assessment of the losses so that adequate compensation is worked out and distributed among the victims immediately.