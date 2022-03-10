Fire safety ignored in Kashmir hospitals

Srinagar: The recent massive fire incident at Bone and Joint Hospital has exposed the cracks in the fire safety protocols in Kashmir’s hospitals. However, the government said that the gaps were being filled now.

The absence of hose reels, no fire hydrants, inadequate fire extinguishers, narrow passages, no fire escapes, and wooden buildings are some of the points that the fire safety audits of major hospitals in Kashmir have pointed to over the past two years.