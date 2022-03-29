Fire spreading in Bandipora forests

Bandipora: A huge forest fire that erupted at the Lawaypora area in north Kashmir's Bandipora district has spread to a large area damaging the green gold.
As per the officials, the fire erupted in compartment number, 22 at Khayar- Lawaypora area under the Khuihama Forest range.
As per the locals and the eyewitnesses, the fire is spreading fast and has spread to a vast area creating fear among the nearby residents.
Meanwhile, the forest range officer, Mushtaq Ahamd confirmed the forest fire in compartment, 22. The fire as per the locals is also visible from many areas and Bandipora town as well.
Mushtaq Ahmad said, "The fire is massive and all the protection forces and other departments were rushed to the spot to douse off the flames. It erupted at around 6:30 in the evening."
The official said two villages of Dardgund and Dobhan falling nearby of the fore spreading rapidly have been evacuated to safer places.