First Agniveer batch of JAK LI attested

Srinagar: The first batch of Agniveers of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry was attested in a befitting ceremony on Saturday at the JAK Light Infantry (LI) Regimental Centre in Srinagar in the presence of their parents and instructors.

"The young boys have been transformed into confident, capable, smart, and proud soldiers and citizens," army said in a statement.

The ceremony commenced with Rashtriya Salute to National Flag followed by oath taking, parade review by the Commandant, piping of Agniveers and concluded with the Regimental Song and the National Anthem with the Agniveers dedicating themselves with resolve to serve the nation.

"They commenced their rigorous training on January 1, 2023. Their training of 24 weeks has enhanced their physical fitness and endurance, sharpened their senses, made them mentally robust and taught them the skills of a soldier necessary to achieve victory in battle," the army said.