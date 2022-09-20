FIRST DAY, FIRST SHOW| 3-decade wait for cinemas in Kashmir ends

Srinagar: The three-decade-long wait for cinemas in Kashmir came to an end on Tuesday with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurating the ‘INOX’ Multiplex in Srinagar.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that congratulating the people, Vijay Dhar, and INOX Group on the occasion, the LG said that a major socio-economic revolution was sweeping through J&K in the last three years and it was a reflection of a new dawn of hope, dreams, confidence, and aspirations of people.

He said that the opening of multipurpose cinema halls in Shopian and Pulwama and the first-ever multiplex in Srinagar marks the revival of cinema culture in Kashmir after three decades.

“Culture is a way of life and cinema being a powerful medium of sharing thoughts and ideas reflects societal values and change. Cinema brings people together. Apart from entertainment, it gives hopes, dreams, and inspiration to youth to pursue their dreams till they realise them,” the LG said.