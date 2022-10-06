First-ever Bird Festival inaugurated at Pahalgam

Pahalgam: Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez today inaugurated a first-of-its-kind Bird Festival 2022 here today.

The Bird Festival is being organised by the J & K Tourism Department in collaboration with Sanctuary Nature Foundation.

Addressing the large gathering of nature lovers and bird enthusiasts, Sarmad Hafeez said that the partnership of the department with the Sanctuary Nature Foundation will not only help in promoting tourism here but will also bring to fore those aspects of the tourism sector which are yet to be explored.

The Tourism Secretary further highlighted that Kashmir valley is rich in Biodiversity and this festival will certainly play a key role in traversing this incredible Biodiversity and making it one of the favourite destinations for Bird lovers as well as nature enthusiasts.