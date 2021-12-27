First Model CS Centre inaugurated at Chattergam, Budgam

Budgam: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today inaugurated a first of its kind model Common Service Centre (CSC) in Kashmir at Panchayat Halqa Rawatpora in Chattergam area.
This CSC is the second of its type model centre after similar one inaugurated earlier in Jammu.
The model centre is equipped with latest facilities including laptops, desktops, printers including PVC and other internet connection to serve number of digital services to the general public.
Speaking on the occasion, DC said that the locals can avail almost all digital services including PAN card, e-SHRAM, Aadhar, Golden cards under Ayushmaan Bharat, Passport, Election card Voter ID services, cash withdrawal and cash deposits, insurance schemes and other government sponsored schemes at the centre.
He stressed on the robust functioning of the centre and urged PRI members to aware people about the services they can avail at the centre. He instructed concerned to make best use of the facility and ensure prompt and shall- free services are provided to the general public.
On the occasion, PRI members including Sarpanch, President of local Auqaf committee and other respected called upon the DC and raised their issues and demands including fencing for panchayat ghar, improvement in electricity and other supplies in the area.
The DC gave them patient hearing and assured that all their genuine demands shall be taken up with the concerned quarters for prompt redressal. He also issued on spot directions to the concerned to carryout face-lifting work of Panchayat ghar and fencing work on priority.
Among others, State Manager CSC, BDO Budgam, District Managers and other concerned were also present on the occasion.