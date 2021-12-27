First Model CS Centre inaugurated at Chattergam, Budgam

Budgam: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today inaugurated a first of its kind model Common Service Centre (CSC) in Kashmir at Panchayat Halqa Rawatpora in Chattergam area.

This CSC is the second of its type model centre after similar one inaugurated earlier in Jammu.

The model centre is equipped with latest facilities including laptops, desktops, printers including PVC and other internet connection to serve number of digital services to the general public.