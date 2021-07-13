First survey of highland pastures, migratory routes underway in all 20 districts

Kupwara: Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, conducted 2-day extensive tour of nomadic habitations in highland pastures of District Kupwara to review the progress on ongoing survey initiated for target oriented plan formulation by the department.

During the tour, interactions were held with stakeholder communities for planning of various interventions.

Detailed discussions were held with members of migratory tribal population presently camping at different highland pastures including Dragpathri, Nildori, Kukar seen, Badabangus behak, Rawwali, Idel, Cheenkta dayaar, Chota bangus behak, Phali pather, Doodhkul, Teerdwan, Iencncha, Dooban, Laswali, Katianwali ,Balian, , chapran, Sapawali, Drangyari behak, Rangwar behak and Badibeha in Kupwara. Besides, interaction was also held with visiting officials and various stakeholders.