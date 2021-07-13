First survey of highland pastures, migratory routes underway in all 20 districts

Kupwara: Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, conducted 2-day extensive tour of nomadic habitations in highland pastures of District Kupwara to review the progress on ongoing survey initiated for target oriented plan formulation by the department.
During the tour, interactions were held with stakeholder communities for planning of various interventions.
Detailed discussions were held with members of migratory tribal population presently camping at different highland pastures including Dragpathri, Nildori, Kukar seen, Badabangus behak, Rawwali, Idel, Cheenkta dayaar, Chota bangus behak, Phali pather, Doodhkul, Teerdwan, Iencncha, Dooban, Laswali, Katianwali ,Balian, , chapran, Sapawali, Drangyari behak, Rangwar behak and Badibeha in Kupwara. Besides, interaction was also held with visiting officials and various stakeholders.
The department of tribal affairs has initiated the first survey of highland pastures and migratory routes for planning a robust support system aimed at better service delivery to transhuman or migratory tribal population in J&K. The survey is in progress in all 20 districts, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioners, by Chief Planning Officers and District Statistics and Evaluation Officers. This survey is aimed at to analyse the status of education, healthcare, livestock healthcare, livelihood and other socio-economic indicators apart from requirement of transit infrastructure, disaster relief and other parameters.
Dr Shahid obtained a firsthand assessment of difficulties faced by the tribal families during migration to highland pastures for livestock grazing and sustenance. He also had an overview of ration availability, mobile schools, healthcare, veterinary facilities and housing issues. He emphasised on greater involvement of tribal communities in plan formulation and active stakeholder partnership.
He assured the people all support from the tribal affairs department for quality education, sports, youth engagement, skill upgradation of tribal communities, benefits of FRA, provision of facilities in different sectors including health care, veterinary and employment. Promotion of tribal art and culture, languages and traditional knowledge was also discussed during the outreach camps held at various places.
The residents of tribal transhumant habitations appreciated the efforts of J&K Government for a consultative process initiated to map the issues of community and obtaining feedback from ground for development planning and budget formulation which will go a long way in institutional involvement of the tribal communities at various levels for their overall development.
The department is actively engaging with all the stakeholders for a coordinated approach aimed at overall welfare and holistic development of the tribal communities in J&K.