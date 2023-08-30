First time since 2015, pilgrims to embark on Chota Amarnath Yatra today

Bandipora: After a gap of several years, a group of 70 yatris will embark on the Chota Amarnath Yatra, a one-day ritual, in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday.

The yatra has been traditionally held on the day of 'Sharvani Purnima' when the devotees also pay obeisance at the Maha Dnyaneshwar temple located near the cave.

The devotees would leave from the temple in Kaloosa village at 5 am and trek to the cave shrine located deep in the Sampthan forests of Arin village, cutting across scenic Naranag and Dardpora.

The cave is narrow and 40 to 50 feet long, and it opens into a triangular-shaped small room.

One has to crawl amid chilling waters to reach the cave shrine.