Fisheries department stocking quality trout seeds: Govt
Srinagar: The stocking of quality seed of trout fish in the Nallahs and streams has remained a cardinal policy of the Department of Fisheries, the government said Friday.
A statement of the Fisheries department issued here said that these streams and Nallahs are exploited through sport fishing by anglers and the fishermen.
It said that in the recent times the sport fishing activity has gained momentum after long pause of almost two decades.
The statement said that in the past, the trout streams of Kashmir were anglers heaven.
It said that every year thousands of anglers both foreigners as well as locals used to travel to different destinations of angling to meet their quest and thrill of sport fishing.
The statement said that in line with the programme of replenishing these trout streams to give a best taste of sport fishing, on Friday, Brown Trout seed of 1.20 lakh was stocked in the Lidder trout stream which was conducted at different locations like Betab Valley, Aru, Phryslan, Masjid, Langanbal, Yanner beats under complete supervision and instructions of worthy Director Fisheries J&K Government Bashir Ahmad Bhat who was accompanied by Joint Director Fisheries (South) Muhammad MuzaffarBazaz and Assistant Director Fisheries Anantnag M S Choh along with the field functionaries of the department.
The stock was raised and procured from Trout Fish Farming Project Kokernag.