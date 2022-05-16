Five decades later, work on Rajouri road nears completion

Rajouri: After a long gap of around five decades the work on thirty kilometers of Kotranka Khawas road connecting Kotranka sub division headquarter with Khawas tehsil headquarter is nearing completion.
The Public Works Department has started work stating that completion of work depends upon availability of funds.
The road starts from Kotranka sub division headquarter to Khawas tehsil headquarter via LD Gali and connects more than one dozen villages of both Kotranka and Khawa tehsils with Kotranka village township.
As per officials, the road is under the Public Works Department and work on it began five decades ago. However, its condition became dilapidated with time and it was in need of repair and upgradation from the last around three and a half decades.
They said that work for upgradation of this road was projected and finalised under different schemes but work was not started after finalisation or was suspended soon after the start.
They said that around a decade back, work to repair this road was started and executed to some extent but got stopped and was then sanctioned under Central Road Fund (CRF) a few years ago after which earth cutting work for upgradation of road was executed to a major extent.
“Earth cutting work was executed to a greater extent but the contractor then stopped the work for want of funds and liabilities," the officials said.
They further stated that work has now been included under the Languishing Scheme of Government and the contractor has agreed to resume the work.
"The work on the final phase has now started which includes laying of concrete, clay, metalling and final blacktopping," the officials said.
Executive Engineer Public Works Department, Rajouri division, Er. Maqbool Hussain said that the road is thirty kilometers long.
"The road project was sanctioned under CRF but there was a shortage of funds due to which work got stalled as the contractor stopped work due to liabilities," he added.
ExEN further said that the road project has now been included under the Languishing scheme and work has now been resumed.
He said that presently material is being laid on the road and that completion of work depends upon availability of funds.