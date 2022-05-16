Five decades later, work on Rajouri road nears completion

Rajouri: After a long gap of around five decades the work on thirty kilometers of Kotranka Khawas road connecting Kotranka sub division headquarter with Khawas tehsil headquarter is nearing completion.

The Public Works Department has started work stating that completion of work depends upon availability of funds.

The road starts from Kotranka sub division headquarter to Khawas tehsil headquarter via LD Gali and connects more than one dozen villages of both Kotranka and Khawa tehsils with Kotranka village township.