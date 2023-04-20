Flash floods wash land around Langate bridge abutment

Kupwara: Flash floods on Thursday washed away a major portion of land around one of the abutments of a two-decade old bridge (Dand Kadal) in Langate area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district due to which people here are apprehensive about the fate of the bridge.

Following the incident, authorities rushed to the spot and immediately suspended vehicular movement over the bridge.

Locals told Greater Kashmir that if immediate preventive measures were not taken, the bridge would collapse and cut off several villages from tehsil headquarters.