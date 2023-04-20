Flash floods wash land around Langate bridge abutment

Kupwara: Flash floods on Thursday washed away a major portion of land around one of the abutments of a two-decade old bridge (Dand Kadal) in Langate area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district due to which people here are apprehensive about the fate of the bridge.
Following the incident, authorities rushed to the spot and immediately suspended vehicular movement over the bridge.
Locals told Greater Kashmir that if immediate preventive measures were not taken, the bridge would collapse and cut off several villages from tehsil headquarters.
Locals said that unabated extraction of illegal sand and gravel from Nallah Mawer was leading to scouring around bridge abutments.
"We are unable to figure out that if the administration has put a blanket ban on illegal mining in Nallah Mawer then how some blue-eyed persons are resorting to illegal mining," a local said.
Meanwhile, authorities urged locals to exercise caution and avoid crossing the Nallah until alternative arrangements are made.